Win Criss Cross on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release Criss Cross, Robert Siodmak’s influential film noir masterpiece, presented from a new 4K restoration for the first time on Blu-ray in the UK as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Illicit passion, greed, robbery, and murder collide in Criss Cross, a classic film noir suspense tale from a true master of the genre, Robert Siodmak (The Killers).

Steve Thompson (Burt Lancaster – Novecento, Birdman of Alcatraz) is a hardworking armoured car driver with a fatal attraction to his ex-wife Anna (Yvonne DeCarlo – The Munsters), who’s now married to notorious hoodlum Slim Dundee (Dan Duryea – Winchester ‘73). Unable to stay away from her, Steve has a secret tryst with Anna … only to be discovered by Dundee. To cover up their affair, Steve convinces Dundee that he only met with Anna to get Dundee’s help in robbing an upcoming payroll shipment he will be driving. The hood falls for the ruse, which triggers a series of harrowing events that ultimately lead to violence and death.

From a new 4K restoration, The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present this essential film noir in its UK debut on Blu-ray.

Criss Cross, a film noir masterpiece from Robert Siodmak, is out now on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/2NqemsN

To celebrate the release we have 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Friday 3rd July 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions