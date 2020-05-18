Win Bombshell on Blu-ray

From director Jay Roach (Meet the Parents, Austin Powers) comes one of the most powerful and talked about films of 2020 Bombshell, available on Digital Download and on Blu-ray and DVD now from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.
Based on true events and filled with cutting, thought-provoking ‘me too’ sequences Bombshell is a must-own blockbuster about women empowerment and the ever-changing climate for women in the workplace.
Starring Academy Award winners Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman and Academy Award nominees John Lithgow and Margot Robbie. Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.
From the writer of ‘The Big Short’, Bombshell also stars Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney.
