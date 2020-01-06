Win Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season on DVD

HBO’s smash-hit Big Little Lies returns for more drama, secrets, and seduction then ever before with the release of Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season on DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 6th January 2020.

Iconic actress Meryl Streep joins the all-star cast in season two, along with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoё Kravitz. Fans can purchase the DVD with all 7 exhilarating episodes from the second season and go behind-the-scenes with an all new featurette titled, “The Lies Revealed: A Conversation with the Cast.”

In season two, on the surface, everything seems the same in the seaside town of Monterey, CA: mothers continue to dote, husbands support, children are adorable, houses are beautiful. But the night of the school fundraiser changed all that, leaving the community reeling as the “Monterey Five” bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives. Meanwhile, Perry’s grieving mother Mary Louise Wright (Streep) comes to town in search of answers after son’s death.

Big Little Lies is a critical and awards success, garnering 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins, including Limited Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Kidman), and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Dern). The series also garnered four Golden Globes, including acting wins for Kidman and Dern.

