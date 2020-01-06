Win Animals on DVD

Female-led comedy Animals is released on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital today.

When aspiring writer Laura (Holliday Grainger), meets the devilishly handsome musician Jim, sparks fly. As their relationship intensifies, Laura’s friendship with Tyler (Alia Shawkat), comes under pressure; Tyler wants to keep the party going, living a life without limitation as Laura begins to settle into her relationship with Jim. But nothing is ever that simple, and Laura begins to struggle with a more strait-laced approach to life.

As the fabric of the friendship between Laura and Tyler begins to fray, the bond between these two siren soulmates starts to implode. Finding themselves at a crossroads as their old lives start to slip away, both begin to encounter new opportunities that might carry them beyond their past hedonism.

A celebration of female friendship and the choices we make, Animals is an honest, unconventional and very funny snapshot of two very modern women. Based on the acclaimed book by Emma Jane Unsworth and directed by Sophie Hyde, this is a ferociously funny film that you’d be foolish to miss

