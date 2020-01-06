Win Animals on DVD

Female-led comedy Animals is released on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital today.
When aspiring writer Laura (Holliday Grainger), meets the devilishly handsome musician Jim, sparks fly. As their relationship intensifies, Laura’s friendship with Tyler (Alia Shawkat), comes under pressure; Tyler wants to keep the party going, living a life without limitation as Laura begins to settle into her relationship with Jim. But nothing is ever that simple, and Laura begins to struggle with a more strait-laced approach to life.
As the fabric of the friendship between Laura and Tyler begins to fray, the bond between these two siren soulmates starts to implode. Finding themselves at a crossroads as their old lives start to slip away, both begin to encounter new opportunities that might carry them beyond their past hedonism.
A celebration of female friendship and the choices we make, Animals is an honest, unconventional and very funny snapshot of two very modern women. Based on the acclaimed book by Emma Jane Unsworth and directed by Sophie Hyde, this is a ferociously funny film that you’d be foolish to miss
Animals is available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital now.
We’ve got 2 copies of Animals on DVD to give away. For a chance to win, enter below…
The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Sunday 12th January 2020.
Terms & Conditions
-
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.