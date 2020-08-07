Win an exclusive Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure merchandise bundle

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K in San Dimas…

The beloved 80s classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure has – for the first time ever – been gloriously restored in stunning 4K! This treasured time-travelling comedy stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted respectively – a hopeless but lovable duo who have since become cult icons after gracing our screens for the first time more than 30 years ago.

Fans can relive the original, first installment in the hilarious comedy series when Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, Zavvi Exclusive Steelbook and digital download 10th August.

Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston, Esquire (Alex Winter), are in danger of flunking school most heinously if they fail their history exam, and if they do they’ll have to break up their totally bodacious band, WYLD STALLYNS. No way!

They meet Rufus (George Carlin) – an awesome dude in a phone booth that can travel through time, who informs them that the fate of the excellent future he comes from is in their hands and in the songs they will write together, so brace yourself amigos for a most unusual day! Bill & Ted crash from Ancient Greece to the Wild West, from 19th Century Europe to the distant future, meeting famous figures and medieval babes along the way. The boys bag a bevy of historical heavyweights from each stop to take back for their presentation, but will they make it back in time to save not only their grades, but the fate of the world? History’s about to be rewritten by two guys who can’t even spell.

To celebrate the release of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in stunning 4K restoration, we have an exclusive Bill & Ted themed merchandise pack to give away, alongside a copy of the film on Blu-Ray. For a chance to win, enter below…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 13th August 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions