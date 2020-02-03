Win a Vintage Classics Blu-ray bundle including the newly restored edition of The Winslow Boy

The 1948 searing British drama The Winslow Boy is the latest exciting addition to join Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics Collection. Stunningly restored with brand new bonus content, The Winslow Boy – based on Terence Rattigan’s famous play – comes to Blu-ray and DVD on 3rd February 2020.

Directed by Anthony Asquith (The Browning Version, Pygmalion) and adapted from the seminal play by Terence Rattigan (The Deep Blue Sea, Separate Tables), The Winslow Boy is a classic tale of standing up to bureaucracy and one family’s testing fight for justice, based on the real-life 1908 case of George Archer-Shee, and stars Cedric Hardwicke, Robert Donat and Margaret Leighton.

To celebrate we’re giving away a Vintage Classics bundle which includes The Winslow Boy plus Guy Hamilton’s An Inspector Calls starring Alastair Sim and Carol Reed’s The Fallen Idol starring Ralph Richardson.

The Winslow Boy is released as part of the ‘Vintage Classics collection‘ which showcases iconic British films, all fully restored and featuring brand new extra content. The collection includes Kind Hearts & Coronets, The Dam Busters, Billy Liar, Don’t Look Now, Death On The Nile, Far From The Madding Crowd, The Wicker Man, The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Railway Children, It Always Rains On Sunday, The Holly And The Ivy, The Halfway House and many more.

The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Sunday 9th February 2020.

