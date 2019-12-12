Win a signed copy of Strictly Come Dancing – Anton’s Truly Madly Strictly on DVD

Strictly Come Dancing’s King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke hosts this year’s Strictly Come Dancing DVD – Anton’s Truly Madly Strictly. The special commission is available now.

In this feature length special Anton takes viewers on a trip down memory lane, sharing his favourite moments from the series fifteen year history. As the only professional dancer who has been on Strictly Come Dancing from the start, Anton uses his unique perspective to take viewers on a tour of the show’s very best and most memorable dances.

Anton’s Truly Madly Strictly features Strictly’s most sensational performances from series past including Abbey Clancy and Aljaž Skorjanec’s Waltz and highlights from 2018 such as Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s American Smooth and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s Quickstep. Anton also shares some of his more personal memories, reminiscing on his routine with Sir Bruce Forsyth in Series 6. The DVD includes several special features including the opening group celebrity dance from the 2019 launch show.

Anton Du Beke said: “This new DVD is packed full of Strictly sparkle, memorable moments, dazzling dances and hilarious hiccups! If you’re truly, madly in love with Strictly Come Dancing like I am, this will keep you very entertained this Christmas.

To celebrate we have 3 copies of the DVD signed by Anton to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

Terms & Conditions