Win a SIGNED copy of Lady Antebellum’s new album Ocean

After a wave of change, Lady Antebellum – aka Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott – have watched the tides rise and fall, and are embracing the power of vulnerability with the release new album Ocean on Friday 15th November via Big Machine Records.

It marks a new beginning that brings the multi-Platinum trio back to their roots, showcasing their familiar vocal interplay and individual instruments on the emotionally resonant 13-track project. Lady A chronicles personal relationships and everyday responsibilities with a balance of growth and maturity that could only come from 13 years of creating together.

“There’s this theme of returning to the core of who we are—as writers, vocalists and people—that came out in each of these songs,” Dave Haywood explains. “Our time in the studio with Dann had an excitement that felt like we were making our first album all over again.”

Produced by first-time collaborator Dann Huff, Ocean is full of depth and despair. Moments like Be Patient with My Love, which Kelley co-wrote as a beautiful ode to commitment, balance raw feelings with squealing guitars. With its title-track, Scott’s bare vocal puts a bow on the album’s core reminding us of life’s beauty even when we get caught in its undertow.

