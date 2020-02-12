Win a signed copy of Carly Pearce’s new album

Carly Pearce will release her self-titled new album on Friday 14th February 2020 via Big Machine Records and we’ve got a signed copy to give away to one lucky reader.

The follow-up to 2017 debut album Every Little Thing, Carly Pearce features the hit singles Closer To You and I Hope You’re Happy Now with Lee Brice. In the lead-up to the album Carly has also released It Won’t Always Be Like This, Call Me, Heart’s Going Out Of It’s Mind and You Kissed Me First.

Carly Pearce also features Finish Your Sentences, a duet with Carly’s husband Michael Ray. The album was produced by the late busbee and features songwriting credits from Carly, Shane MacAnally, Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen, and fellow Country artists Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet.

We’ve already heard the record and we can promise you it’s going to be one of the biggest Country releases of 2020!

To celebrate the release we've got one signed copy of Carly Pearce to give away.

