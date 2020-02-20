Win a Signature Entertainment action/thriller bundle including In the Line of Duty

Buckle up for intense against-the-clock action as Aaron Eckhart stars in the explosive real-time thriller In the Line of Duty!

In the Line of Duty finds disgraced cop Frank Penny (Aaron Eckhart) on a rogue mission of redemption to find the Chief of Police’s abducted daughter. Trapped in a box that’s slowly filling with water, time is running out for the innocent captive, and Frank’s chances of rescuing her is quickly ebbing away…

With the girl’s chances of survival already slim, Penny makes a fatal mistake and kills the twisted abductor, eliminating their only lead as to the girl’s whereabouts. Now joined by ambitious reporter Ava (Courtney Eaton) who is live streaming the search, all hell breaks loose when the dead abductor’s brother (Ben McKenzie) arrives on the scene with a bloody thirst for revenge…

In the Line of Duty stars Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Ben McKenzie (Gotham, The OC) and Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road). Directed by Steven C Miller (Escape Plan II, Marauders), written by Jeremy Drysdale and from the producer of Sicario and John Wick.

Signature Entertainment presents In the Line of Duty on DVD and on Digital HD 24th February.

To celebrate the release we’ve got one Signature Entertainment action/thriller bundle to give away that includes In the Line of Duty DVD, Kursk: The Last Mission Blu-ray, Night Hunter DVD, The 12th Man DVD, Arctic DVD and Final Score DVD. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

Terms & Conditions