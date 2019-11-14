Win a Last Christmas soundtrack goody bag

Sony Music is thrilled to present the soundtrack album to accompany Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated holiday romance, Last Christmas, inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham!, directed by Paul Feig, co-scripted by Academy Award winner Emma Thompson and starring Emilia Clarke (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh and Thompson.

Last Christmas, the soundtrack album, features 3 fabulous Wham! songs including Last Christmas and Everything She Wants as well as 12 of George Michael’s best loved tracks from his solo years.

The soundtrack is available on CD and Digital now and on vinyl from 15th November, the same day the film arrives in cinemas.

Speaking of her meeting with George Michael that led to the making of the film, Emma Thompson said: “The wisdom and emotional scope of George’s lyrics have always amazed me. So many feel like they were written for the movie.”

“After I met George and experienced his compassion and understanding up close, I realised that in fact the movie was written for those lyrics.”

All songs were written, arranged and produced by George Michael, except This Is How (We Want You To Get High), which was co-written and co-produced by George Michael and James Jackman, and they will appeal to fans who grew up with his music and introduce a new generation to George Michael’s extraordinary musical virtuosity and range.

Highlights include the much-loved hits, Faith, Fastlove, Freedom ’90, and Too Funky alongside such surprises as Heal The Pain, Waiting for that Day and the MTV Unplugged version of Praying For Time which George himself adored and the fabulous Older track, Move On. Then when Emma Thompson heard the new track, This Is How (We Want You To Get High), she instantly knew it had to be part of Last Christmas. An extended version will be available on the vinyl version of the soundtrack.

