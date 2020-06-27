Win A Foreign Affair on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release A Foreign Affair, Billy Wilder’s sophisticated satire starring Jean Arthur, Marlene Dietrich and John Lund, for the first time on Blu-ray in the UK, as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

From the inimitable Billy Wilder (Double Indemnity, The Lost Weekend) comes this classic comedy that mixes romance with hard-boiled wit in a story about stiff-necked Iowa congresswoman Phoebe Frost (Jean Arthur – Shane) mired in jaded post-war Berlin.

As she investigates the morale of American troops, Phoebe is cynically wooed by fellow Iowan Captain John Pringle (John Lund), who is trying to cover up his affair with Nazi-tainted chanteuse Erika von Schlütow (Marlene Dietrich – Witness for the Prosecution, The Blue Angel).

Filled with sharp dialogue and satiric jabs, A Foreign Affair is one of Wilder’s most beloved comedies, and The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present the film in its UK debut on Blu-ray.

