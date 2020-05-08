Win A Fistful of Dynamite on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to re-release A Fistful of Dynamite (aka Duck, You Sucker!), Sergio Leone’s criminally underrated final western starring Rod Steiger and James Coburn, on Blu-ray in a 2-disc set as part of The Masters of Cinema Series from 11th May 2020.
From Sergio Leone, the acclaimed director of A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West comes his final Western, A Fistful of Dynamite (aka Duck, You Sucker! and released in some territories as Once Upon A Time… the Revolution).
Starring acting giants Rod Steiger (In the Heat of the Night) as Juan Miranda, an amoral peasant-turned-outlaw, and James Coburn (Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid) as John Mallory, a dynamite-tossing Irish revolutionary who has fled to Mexico after becoming a fugitive in his own country. Together, they’re a devilishly volatile mix of anti-establishment philosophies and violent tendencies as they attempt to liberate political prisoners, defend their compatriots against a well-equipped militia, and risk their lives on a train filled with explosives.
Featuring a haunting and rousing score by iconic composer Ennio Morricone, A Fistful of Dynamite has risen in stature over the years and is now recognised alongside The Dollars Trilogy and Once Upon A Time in the West as a true masterpiece.
A Fistful of Dynamite, a criminally underrated epic from Western master, Sergio Leone, is released on 11th May 2020 on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/35xUyf0
To celebrate the release we have 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 14th May 2020.
Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.
Terms & Conditions
-
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.