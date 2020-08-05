Win a DVD bundle to celebrate DreamWorks’ 25th Anniversary

The studio behind the creation of some of the world’s most loved stories such as How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, The Boss Baby and many more is celebrating 25 years of making dreams come true.
What better way to celebrate this milestone then with the ultimate DreamWorks Animation DVD Bundle containing 10 top films from 25-years of storytelling.
Meet hilarious characters, experience genuine emotion and dive into bold new worlds through DreamWorks’ incredible catalogue of animated feature films.
Re-live 25 years of all your favourite stories, the entire DreamWorks collection is available to own on DVD.
We’ve got one DVD bundle to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, enter below…
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday 11th August 2020.
Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.