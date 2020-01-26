To celebrate the launch of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PC VR platforms, we’ve got a digital copy of the game up for grabs for one lucky winner.

Featuring an original storyline, freedom of choice and visceral combat, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners offers a deep-rooted VR gaming experience in which players must fight to survive the flooded ruins of New Orleans, surrounded by unending herds of walkers and torn apart by warfare between the remaining survivors. Players will explore this expansive world as they fight their way through humans and walkers, scavenge weapons and supplies, make brutal moral choices and uncover a mystery that will determine the future for everyone left alive in NOLA.

View The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners gameplay trailer below:

To find out more about the game check out the official website.

We have one digital copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners to give away for PC. Please note a compatible VR headset (Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (via Link cable only) HTC Vive, Cosmos, Valve Index and various WindowsMR headsets) is required in order to play the game.

This is a social media competition that requires a Twitter account.

To enter you need to Follow @EntFocusGames on Twitter and RT (ReTweet) any of our tweets that mention this competition. Also mention @Skybound, @SkydanceInt and @TheWalkingDead.

Entertainment Focus will be tweeting during the duration of the competition via our @EntFocusGames account. So look out for our tweets and the more you RT the better your chances.

Here’s our first tweet to get you started:

Follow & RT for a chance to win a digital copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PC VR courtesy of @Skybound @SkydanceInt @TheWalkingDead [UK only] pic.twitter.com/2YboQW3sO2 — EF Games (@entfocusgames) January 26, 2020

The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Sunday 2nd February 2020.