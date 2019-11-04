Win a copy of It’s a Wonderful Life on 4K UHD

Return to Bedford Falls to experience the life-affirming message of director Frank Capra’s enduringly popular classic all over again when It’s a Wonderful Life arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray for the first time ever on 4th November 2019.
Fully restored from the original negative It’s a Wonderful Life in 4K delivers amazing clarity with sharper and brighter images for a sensational home viewing experience.
To celebrate the release of It’s a Wonderful Life, we’re giving you the chance to win a 4K Ultra HD copy, packed with special features including the black-and-white film in 4K high definition, as well as a colourised version on Blu-ray, along with three special features new to 4K Ultra HD disc: “Restoring a Beloved Classic,” “Secrets from the Vault,” and “It’s A Wonderful Wrap Party.”
Paramount spent over a year painstakingly restoring this treasured film, using the original nitrate negative along with two fine grain masters made in the 1940s. Each element was carefully scanned using the very latest technology to both preserve the delicate negative and create the best possible digital image. Fortunately, 13 of the 14 reels of the original negative survived, but portions had begun to deteriorate so the best image was selected from one of the three original sources on a shot-by-shot basis. The result is a more vibrant and detail-rich picture that brings this classic to life like never before.
We’ve got 2 copies of It’s a Wonderful Life to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…
It’s a Wonderful Life is available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray now.
The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Sunday 10th November 2019.
Terms & Conditions
-
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- In the unlikely event the prize style has discontinued a similar model to the same value will be provided.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.