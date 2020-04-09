Win a Color Out of Space Blu-ray and poster bundle

Nearly thirty years since the release of his last feature film, the maverick director Richard Stanley has made a triumphant return with the hallucinogenic sci-fi horror Color Out of Space.

Adapted by Stanley, from the novel by fantasy horror maestro H.P. Lovecraft, Color Out of Space stars Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson, and is out now on Blu-ray and DVD, available Monday 13th April 2020 on digital.

The Gardner family have recently moved out of the city to start a new life on a farm, living off the grid and raising alpacas in rural tranquility. That tranquillity is shattered when a meteor lands in their front yard unleashing an extra-terrestrial pathogen which begins to wreak havoc.

We’ve got two bundles of Colour Out of Space on Blu-ray and a limited edition poster featuring the brand new UK artwork by Dude Designs to give away. For a chance to win enter below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway



This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 15th April 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions