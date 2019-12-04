Win a bundle of Xbox One games from 2K Games

Have a very Merry Christmas this year with 2K’s exciting line up of games, with your chance to win Borderlands 3, NBA 2K20 AND WWE 2K20 on Xbox One.

In Borderlands 3 , the original shooter-looter returns, packing billions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fuelled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault hunters – Amara, Zane, Moze and FL4K – each with deep skill trees, abilities and customisation and score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy, the Calypso Twins.

, the original shooter-looter returns, packing billions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fuelled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault hunters – Amara, Zane, Moze and FL4K – each with deep skill trees, abilities and customisation and score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy, the Calypso Twins. Or you can step inside the squared circle with WWE 2K20 as your favourite WWE Superstars, legends, Hall of gamers and NXT’s best joining the festivities. WWE 2K20 features a brand-new 2K showcase focused on the story of the four horsewomen/women’s evolution, the return of 2K towers, an all-new MyCareer that features both male and female playable character sand mixed Tag matches.

as your favourite WWE Superstars, legends, Hall of gamers and NXT’s best joining the festivities. WWE 2K20 features a brand-new 2K showcase focused on the story of the four horsewomen/women’s evolution, the return of 2K towers, an all-new MyCareer that features both male and female playable character sand mixed Tag matches. Finally, NBA 2K20 has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics and gameplay, ground breaking game modes and unparalleled player control and customisation

You can check out the prizes in our gallery:

< ► > Credit: 2K Games

We have one bundle of the 3 games to give away for Xbox One.

This is a social media competition that requires a Twitter account.

To enter you need to Follow @EntFocusGames on Twitter and RT (ReTweet) any of our tweets that mention this competition. Also mention @2K_UK.

Entertainment Focus will be tweeting during the duration of the competition via our @EntFocusGames account. So look out for our tweets and the more you RT the better your chances.

Here’s our first tweet to get you started:

Follow & RT for a chance to win a bundle of Xbox One games courtesy of @2K_UK [UK only] pic.twitter.com/OoNOZmx44Y — EF Games (@entfocusgames) December 4, 2019

The competition closes at 23.59 (GMT) on Wednesday 11th December 2019.