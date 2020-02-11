Win tickets to meet Doctor Who director Graeme Harper in Leeds

Graeme Harper is considered to be one of the finest directors to work on long-running Science Fiction television series Doctor Who.

His career spans several decades working in television and beyond, and this Spring the director is ready to share many of his on-and-off-set stories at a unique event in Leeds.

Beginning his BBC career as a studio and production assistant, Graeme worked on dramas starring Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee and later Tom Baker, whilst studying the work of stalwart BBC directors.

In 1980 he made his uncredited directorial debut, filling in as director for Doctor Who: Warrior’s Gate – a technically demanding serial which instantly gained critical acclaim for its ethereal tone and hard Science Fiction concepts.

After taking the BBC director’s course, Graeme helmed 1984’s The Caves of Androzani. It was to be the last serial for Peter Davison’s Doctor and the debut for the Colin Baker era.

Adopting the unconventional approach of directing “from the floor” and with handheld cameras, the young director broke ground in videotape drama, and today, his impressive work stands as one of the finest Doctor Who stories ever made.

He followed this up with another celebrated classic of the era, Revelation of the Daleks, featuring Colin Baker in one of the most ghoulish and horrific adventures of Doctor Who’s entire run.

When the show was rebooted in 2005, Graeme Harper was an immediate choice of director for the new show, and he delivered thrilling stories such as Rise of the Cybermen, Army of Ghosts, Planet of the Ood, and The Waters of Mars.

Beyond Doctor Who, Graeme Harper has directed episodes of Inside No. 9, The Bill, Bergerac, Casualty, EastEnders, Robin Hood, and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

An Afternoon with Graeme Harper: Directing the Doctors will explore this remarkable career in television, from the iconic BBC Television Centre to stories of filming on location. What was it like to direct Daleks? Was Tom Baker really that difficult to work with? Why did Doctor Who get cancelled in 1985? And is the show as good as it used to be?

