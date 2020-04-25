The Lockdown Survival Handbook released by Ravengate Publishing

Ravengate Publishing have just released to Kindle The Lockdown Survival Handbook by Lucia Blash and Giles Broadbent. This good-natured and practical guide helps you get all your ducks in a row to take confinement in your stride and conquer boredom.

For tips on reducing stress and keeping yourself healthy, the book has tasty nutritional guidance as well as a recipe for home-made hand sanitiser (remember the days when you could buy it in shops?) There are also chapters on keeping anxiety at manageable levels. But if you wonder if now might be the time to unpack and dust down your creative side, then you’ll find plenty of ideas on turning hopes into hobbies. Sections on keeping the family entertained and cooking with tinned food may prove a boon for parents, who could all use a helping hand with the schools closed.

If you need a bit of guidance in keeping your spirits and wellbeing good, and finding ways to pass the time and keeping the family entertained, then The Lockdown Survival Handbook may be the title you’ve been waiting for.

Check out The Lockdown Survival Handbook on Amazon.