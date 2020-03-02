The Folio Society and Marvel release Marvel: The Silver Age 1960 – 1970

The Avengers assemble! The Hulk smashes! Spider-Man swings! Marvel: The Silver Age 1960–1970 presents fifteen Super Hero stories chosen from over a decade of Marvel comics. This is the second chapter in The Folio Society’s extraordinary collaboration with Marvel Comics, following the release of Marvel: The Golden Age 1939–1949.

Each story in this playlist has been selected by former Marvel editor-in-chief Roy Thomas, who has gathered into a single volume some of the most groundbreaking Super Hero tales ever told. In this impressive hardback collection readers and collectors can join the adventures of over thirty iconic characters that changed the genre forever, from Thor and Spider-Man to Iron Man and the X-Men, each forged in the revolutionary spirit of Sixties America.

These landmark tales are bound in screen printed and metallic foil blocked cloth with lettering by Ian Jepson. Award-winning Daredevil artist Paolo Rivera provides gorgeous artwork for the book’s endpapers and luxury presentation box as well as an exclusive digitally signed print. Also included is a meticulous facsimile of Fantastic Four #1, the comic that launched Marvel into the modern age.

Roy Thomas’s detailed introduction provides a guided tour through the collection, alongside a preface by Michael Moorcock. This legendary fantasy author offers an expert and highly personal view of this revolutionary era of science fiction. This assemblage of iconic Super Heroes is available exclusively from The Folio Society.

Roy Thomas says: “To sample what thousands of readers – myself most definitely included – encountered that day around the turn of August 1961 when Fantastic Four #1 went on sale, see the full-colour replica edition reprinted alongside the volume you now hold in your thrice-blessed hands.”

The Folio Society production of Marvel: The Silver Age 1960-1970, with introduction by Roy Thomas and preface by Michael Moorcock, and original artwork by Paolo Rivera and Ian Jepson, is available exclusively from The Folio Society.