Sir Patrick Stewart to release memoir through Simon & Schuster

Sir Patrick Stewart will release his memoir through Simon & Schuster it has been announced.

The yet-to-be-titled book will be a revealing and heartwarming look into the icon’s life and times, including his iconic roles on stage, television, and film in a career spanning seven decades. Best-known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor X in the X-Men franchise, Stewart is one of the UK’s finest actors.

In the memoir, Stewart will also reflect on his childhood in Yorkshire, England, ​marked by poverty and domestic violence; as well as his lifelong political advocacy and ongoing charity work.

On acquiring Sir Patrick Stewart’s memoir, Ian Marshall, Deputy Publishing Director, commented, “Sir Patrick Stewart is one of the world’s best-loved and most popular actors, thanks in particular to his roles as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in The X-Men series, but he is just as at home performing on stage for the RSC. A brilliant raconteur, as all chat shows hosts recognise, he is finally bringing his natural storytelling ability to this superb memoir, which has been right at the top of publishers’ wish lists for many years. We are utterly delighted he has chosen to work with Simon & Schuster.”

Regarding his memoir, Sir Patrick Stewart remarked, “The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, Star Trek: Picard, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime…what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And…I have the time. But most important, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could.”

​The book will also be published by Gallery Books in the United States, Simon & Schuster India and Simon & Schuster Australia and the audio edition, read by Stewart, will be released by Simon & Schuster Audio in a deal brokered by Jennifer Joel of ICM.