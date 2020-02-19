Jessica Simpson to release autobiography Open Book this month

Singer, actress and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson will release her autobiography Open Book on Thursday 27th February 2020 through Dey Street.

Available in hardback, eBook and audio book, Open Book sees Jessica revealing her inner monologue and most intimate struggles. The book is guided by the journals that Jessica has kept since the age of 15 and it is brimming with her unique humour and down-to-earth humanity.

Open Book started out as a motivational guide to living your best life but Jessica didn’t feel she could be authentic with her readers if she wasn’t fully honest with herself first. In the book she examines a life that blessed her with the compassion to help others but also burdened her with an almost crippling need to please.

For the first time fans can read Jessica’s own words as she shares things she’s never shared before. Finally, she is sharing her truth, revealing a history of trauma, struggles with anxiety, addiction, and self-confidence.

Jessica rose to fame in 1999 with her debut single I Wanna Love You Forever and her 2x Platinum certified debut album Sweet Kisses. She became one of the most talked-about women in the world for her music, her fashion and being a pioneer in the world of reality television.

Her book shares the wisdom and inspirations she’s learned and shows the real woman behind all the pop-culture clichés — “chicken or fish,” “Daisy Duke,” “football jinx,” “mom jeans,” “sexual napalm…” and more.

The audiobook edition is performed by Jessica herself and features six exclusive new songs that, as she was writing them, inspired her to pen the memoir.

Open Book is available to pre-order now.