David Baddiel launches new podcast Sleeping With… David Baddiel on Audible

David Baddiel has launched new podcast Sleeping With… David Baddiel on Audible.

The Audible Original Podcast sees the star join world-renowned sleep neurologist Dr Guy Leschziner for a dynamic exploration of sleep. Packed with simple tips and detailed explanations on how sleep can reform your health and productivity, this informative podcast reveals the endless health benefits of revolutionising your sleep pattern.

Commenting on the podcast David says, “One of my hopes for the series, and the reason I’ve invited you into my bedroom, is that I’m hoping to better understand our relationship with sleep.”

“I am an insomniac. I first remember lying awake in bed, not able to sleep at about 8 years old, and ever since I’ve become frustrated and fascinated in equal measure by my pursuit of a good night’s sleep. I’ve spent many of my MANY waking hours thinking about sleep, about why I can’t do it well, and also about what it is in general, and in this podcast I’m hoping to finally understand what it is that keeps me from falling asleep and then staying asleep”

“It’s always been a complicated part of my life and to be honest, I don’t know if this journey has bought be closer to beating my insomnia, but it has helped me understand it better.”

The six episode series sees Dr Leschziner taking David through sleep study in an attempt to improve his nocturnal habits. The series incorporates interviews, reveals secrets about dreams and answers the most googled questions on sleep, offering you a path to improve your health and wellbeing by uncovering the science behind why and how we sleep.

Sleeping With… David Baddiel is the latest in a series of Audible Original Podcasts exploring wellbeing and mental health. Other recent highlights include Ruby Wax’s No Brainer: It’s All In The Mind and Dean Burnett’s Pyscho-logical.

Sleeping With… David Baddiel is available to download exclusively at www.audible.co.uk/podcasts (free for Audible members, free with Audible’s 30-day trial).