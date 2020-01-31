Ant Middleton launches Mind Over Muscle podcast on Audible

Ant Middleton will launch new original podcast series Mind Over Muscle next week on Audible.

Mind Over Muscle is a documentary and fortnightly training programme hosted by former British Special Forces soldier, Sunday Times best-selling author, documentarian and adventurer. The series is an official audio partner to the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon.

It will give runners the advice, skills and confidence they need to take their training to the next level, regardless of their ability.

Ant is best-known for Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins. He has authored two best-selling books First Man In: Leading From The Front and The Fear Bubble. Ant is joined by of Britain’s second fastest female marathon runner of all-time Mara Yamauchi, and Head of The London Sport Institute at Middlesex University, Dr Rhonda Cohen, as they look to better understand whether running a marathon can improve your mental health.

Ant said: “Mindset is very important to me. I know I’ve got an edge because of my mindset. I know I could push myself further. I know what my body is capable of. I know where I can go. I want to teach people the tools to have a positive mindset, so they can use it to the best of their ability and overcome any situation they are faced with.”

Having assembled a team of first-time marathon runners, who are not only looking to conquer 26.2 miles, but also improve their wellbeing and resilience in the face of adversity, Ant and his team set out to explore whether a Marathon mindset can help to improve emotional health. Setting specific goals for each runner to help them overcome mental health obstacles, Ant will be working with five volunteers to improve their mental and physical well-being. Can Ant successfully mentor the runners, to the finish line and beyond?

Kent DePinto, Director of Podcasts, Audible UK, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon as an official audio partner. We wanted to create this series to give everyone participating the inspiration to keep going and get some incredible firsthand bits of advice from Ant, Mara and Dr Cohen. We’ll be rooting for our trainees and every listener to fly past that finish line.”

Mind Over Muscle episodes will be released fortnightly from 6th February 2020 (free for Audible members, free with Audible’s 30-day trial) exclusively at www.audible.co.uk/run.