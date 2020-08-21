Queen + Adam Lambert to release Live Around the World in October

Queen + Adam Lambert will release their first-ever live album Queen + Adam Live Around the World.

The release arrives worldwide on 2nd October on CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and Vinyl formats via EMI Records.

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert would have just ended a further tour with a colossal run of 27 shows across 9 European countries had it not been for the pandemic. Their UK and European summer tour has been postponed until next year.

To connect with fans, they turned to YouTube where they presented a special Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party, an hour-long show of live highlights from previous tours across the world.

“We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring” says Roger Taylor. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

The set presents a compilation of concert highlights captured the world over personally selected by Taylor, May and Lambert from over 200 shows they have performed with several featured here becoming available for the very first time. These cover concerts from Rock in Rio, Lisbon, to the UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, Summer Sonic, Japan, selected UK and North America tour dates, and – from one of their very last performances before lockdown – the Fire Fight Australia benefit show.

All formats include the band’s entire 22-minute Fire Fight Australia appearance in which they performed Queen’s original history-making 1985 Live Aid set in full: Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We are The Champions. While even Freddie Mercury’s iconic Ay-Ohs feature.

Brian May said of the historic live album: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert.

Adam Lambert added: “ When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right. It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favourite performances over the past seven years’.

Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World track listings:

CD / Vinyl

1. Tear It Up (May) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

2. Now I’m Here (May) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

3. Another One Bites The Dust (Deacon) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

4. Fat Bottomed Girls ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (May) American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

5. Don’t Stop Me Now (Mercury) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

6. I Want To Break Free (Deacon) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

7. Somebody To Love (Mercury) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

8. Love Kills – The Ballad (Mercury/Moroder) iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

9. I Was Born To Love You (Mercury) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

10. Under Pressure (Queen/Bowie) Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

11. Who Wants To Live Forever (May) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

12. The Show Must Go On (Queen) The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

13. Love Of My Life (Mercury) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

14. Bohemian Rhapsody (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

15. Radio Ga Ga (Taylor) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

16. Ay-Ohs (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

17. Hammer To Fall (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

18. Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

19. We Will Rock You (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

20. We Are The Champions (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

DVD / Blu-ray

1. Tear It Up (May) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

2. Now I’m Here (May) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

3. Another One Bites The Dust (Deacon) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

4. Fat Bottomed Girls ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (May) American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

5. Don’t Stop Me Now (Mercury) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

6. I Want To Break Free (Deacon) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

7. Somebody To Love (Mercury) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

8. Love Kills – The Ballad (Mercury/Moroder) iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

9. I Was Born To Love You (Mercury) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

10. Drum Battle (Taylor) Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia, 2014

11. Under Pressure (Queen/Bowie) Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

12. Who Wants To Live Forever (May) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

13.The Guitar Solo (Last Horizon) (May) The O2, London, UK, 2018

14. The Show Must Go On (Queen) The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

15. Love Of My Life (Mercury) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

17. Radio Ga Ga (Taylor) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

18. Ay-Ohs (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

19. Hammer To Fall (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

20. Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

21. We Will Rock You (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

22. We Are The Champions (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020